Cris Carter outlines what James Harden must do tonight in Game 7 for the Rockets to defeat the Warriors
Looking ahead to tonight's matchup between Houston and Golden State in Game 7 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals, Cris Carter outlines to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe what James Harden must do for the Rockets to defeat the Warriors. Do you agree with Cris?
