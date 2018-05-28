Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Kobe Bryant’s Tweet about LeBron James after Cavs eliminated Celtics
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- First Things First
- FOX Sports West
- LeBron James
- NBA
Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Kobe Bryant's Tweet about LeBron James after the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
