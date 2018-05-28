- Obviously, people remember Klay's game six in 2016.

- You seem to be disappointed.

- No.

- Oh, OK. Because it's a--

- No, I--

- It's a remarkable feat how he played.

- I mean, I've said three words, so you'll have a better idea of what I'm going to see in a moment. But the point that I'm making--

- Either that or took your breath away.

- Yeah, I mean it's-- when I said this guy-- like he's the least talked about Warrior. He's the least controversial. He plays both ways. The only story we've heard of him this year, non-basketball, is that he might take less money to stay there. And in their biggest spots, game six in 2016, he had 41 points and 11 three-pointers, in Oklahoma City, to save their season, at least temporarily.

Now because they ended up blowing out Houston, people are going to say, oh, how important were these points. Man, the reason they blew out Houston was because the run he went on. He was on the court with three guys that have won MVP or will, Harden, KD, Steph. And he was the best player on Saturday night.

He was as good as you can be in as big of a spot as you can be once again. This is a guy that scored 63 points once and three quarters. We saw him have a 37-point quarter. Like Klay locked in-- Klay hot is unlike-- I think it's unlike any player in the league right now.

- I think it's really hard to shoot the basketball in these critical situations. The amount of physical contact they allow you in the playoffs, we saw no one shoot the ball what Klay did in game number six. We saw-- in the whole playoffs, we saw no one-- we saw people score, but we saw no one shoot from deep and do what Klay did. It was an amazing performance.

And yes, their season hanging. Man, I'm not waiting on Steph. I'm not waiting on KD. I'm going to fire my shot. And when Klay gets in that type of zone, there's only a few players that are better or can rival him when he's hot like that. And you've only seen it like that a couple of times, in those times you mentioned. Phenomenal performance by Klay.

- You give the Rockets a shot if Klay does this again?

- Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. If Klay goes for 30-plus points, they're drawing dead. Like that can't happen.

- He almost scored 30 points just in three. So it's not a performance you expect someone to bounce back and do the same thing again.

- And it made me, and what you were reacting to, my initial reaction, is almost like a stupor. Like, I was asking these questions on Twitter during and after the game. Like is Klay Thompson the best player we've ever seen who's never been the best player on his own team? Like people mention Kevin McHale. What about James Worthy?

Like, Klay thus far, and if he stays with Steph his whole career, probably will be it the whole time-- he's never been the best guy on his team and he's one of the 12 best players alive. I mean, he's amazing, man. And when he's locked in, there's nothing you can do. There's just nothing you can do.

- One of the 12 best players. Number one right now would be who?

- Probably LeBron James.

-OK.