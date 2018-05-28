Nick Wright reacts to LeBron James leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 victory over Boston
Video Details
In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright reacts to LeBron James leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a Game 7 victory to defeat the Boston Celtics and advance to the 2018 NBA Finals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices