Reality Checked: Cris Carter’s message to an ‘unconcerned’ Steve Kerr
Video Details
Reflecting on Steve Kerr's bizarre comments about how he is not concerned about his Golden State Warriors despite being now down 3-2 in the series to the Houston Rockets, Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why this is the polar opposite of how Kerr should truly feel, noting why Curry and KD's squad are on the brink of elimination to Harden and CP3.
