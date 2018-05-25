Nick Wright illustrates why Golden State no longer appears to be the juggernaut Warriors of old
Joined by Chris Broussard in studio on First Things First, Nick Wright hones in on the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals, explaining to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why he believes Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors no longer look like the juggernauts from past recent years. Do you agree with Nick?
