Nick Wright details why the Houston Rockets are under more pressure than the Warriors in Game 5
In his reaction to Golden State losing 95-92 to the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals, Nick Wright details to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why he believes the Houston Rockets are under more pressure than the Golden State Warriors in Game 5. Who wins tonight?
