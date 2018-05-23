Nick Wright questions if Stephen Curry’s toughness is authentic

Reacting to Stephen Curry's hot streak in the 3rd quarter before his offense turned anemic in the 4th in their loss to the Rockets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Nick Wright hones in on the return of Steph's post-scoring shimmy, detailing to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why he believes Curry possesses a toughness that's not truly authentic.

