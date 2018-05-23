Cris Carter unveils why Kevin Durant failed to show up when the Golden State Warriors needed him the most
Video Details
Joined by Chris Broussard to discuss the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals, Cris Carter unveils to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why Kevin Durant failed to show up in the 4th quarter of the Golden State Warriors' Game 4 loss to the Houston Rockets. Do you agree with Cris?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices