Video Details

While the Warriors were running out of gas, Houston stormed back in the 4th quarter last night to defeat Golden State 95-92 in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals. In his conversation with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe, Nick Wright breaks down what went wrong for the Warriors, noting the effect of Kevin Durant's stagnant offense and why that can't happen again if Golden State hopes to bounce back in Game 5.