Nick Wright and Cris Carter reveal how LeBron passing Kareem’s playoff FG record elevates The King’s legacy
Video Details
Reflecting on LeBron James leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory in Game 4 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, Nick Wright and Cris Carter reveal how LeBron passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's playoff FG record elevates The King's legacy.
