Nick Wright breaks down what LeBron James did differently to lead Cavs to a Game 3 win over Boston
In his conversation surrounding the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, Nick Wright reveals to Cris Carter, Jenna Wolfe and Chris Broussard what LeBron James did differently that changed the tide and led to the Cavs securing a huge victory in Game 3.
