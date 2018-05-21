Chris Broussard details why Stephen Curry is the Warriors’ focal point and not Kevin Durant
Joining Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Chris Broussard targets the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals between Golden State and the Houston Rockets, detailing why Steph Curry needs to be the Warriors' focal point moving forward in the playoffs and not Kevin Durant. Do you agree with Broussard?
