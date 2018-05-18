- Steph's offense, when he's on, is infectious. When Steph is on, Dramond's offense is better, Iguodala's offensive is better, Klay and K.D.'s offensive is better. K.D., as brilliant as he's been in these first two games, his offensive is not infectious. It is self-contained.

WOMAN: We saw that, the numbers.

- Who, I mean, he's got 75 points and one assist. We also saw it in this. The Warriors are averaging 50, 50 fewer passes in the Western Conference finals than they did over the course of the regular season. They're averaging 10 fewer potential assists in the Western Conference finals than the regular season. What does that mean? It's when Steph is the center point of the offense, it is ball movement, it is cutting, it is everyone getting involved.

When K.D. Is the center point of the offensive, and this, I want to be clear, this is not the knock on K.D. K.D.'s as good of a scorer as we've seen, but when he's the center point of the offense, it looks--

MAN: He don't need help. He don't need a pick.

NICK WRIGHT: Right.

- He don't need no brush screen.

WOMAN: Right, he's getting it.

- He don't need anything. All you have to do is give him the ball, move out of the way, and within five seconds, he can put the ball in the hoop.

- Doesn't it look like this was the Rockets game plan coming in, just target Steph, stop Steph on offense and defense, just go after him, let K.D. Do his thing? How much of that is Houston's--

- I mean, they have so many weapons, it's just that you can't let two of them score 30 points, or 25 to 30 points. And how do you do that? It's hard just to concentrate on one player. Now, Steph, from a defensive standpoint, Nick has talked about how they're hunting him up on the screens. All of the elite players they're making them work. They're make Klay work, because Houston is that effective offensively.

And, you see that K.C., no one's saying anything about K.D. K.D.'s guarding Harden. So he's running a lot more, which has also affected his rebounding, because he's further away from the bucket. So I wouldn't say that their game plan is we're going to stop Steph. It's like, we got to try to hold one of these stars down, and Steph or Klay are more likely to be the--

- But that's the thing, is, there's a game plan. It's not always effective. There's a way we've seen it done, that you can, even when Steph is on, you can mute some of his effectiveness. It takes enormous dedication. It takes smart defenders. It takes the refs to let you play a little more physical. There is no game plan to slow down K.D. What's the game Plan find a guy as tall as him, as athletic as him who can stay with him on the perimeter? That guy doesn't currently exist in the NBA.

Like, what's the game plan? Go import Giannis from Milwaukee and see if he is linked, like there are only two or three guys in the league that have a shot at when K.D.'s locked in, slowing him down. So I think it was smart by Houston to say, "If we say-- if we go into it and say our entire game plan is about slowing down Kevin Durant, we could execute it perfectly, and he could still beat us."

If it's one of the nights where his mid-range shot is falling, there is no game plan for it. If our game plan is about we are not going to let Steph get going, we've seen Cleveland execute that game plan. We've seen Oklahoma City, a couple of years ago. Now granted they had K.D., execute that game plan, like there's a way to do that. I don't know there's a way to do the other.

- As long as Steph is in the NBA, the game plan will always be, and it's easier done in the playoffs, play him very, very physical. Put him on a very effective offensive player, and set as many screens on him as possible. And it's the same thing they have with Kyrie when he's in the lineup. You do the same thing.

So it's not like everyone in the NBA has this plan. If you are a guard, and you're undersized a little bit, that's going to be the game plan going against your defense.

- But how much of this is him not finding a shot, him not being in rhythm, him having his own offensive problems, and how much it is because of what Houston is doing to him?

- I think it's both. Like, I'm not-- I want to give the Rockets--

WOMAN: Because we haven't seen him struggle like this in the past few days.

- No, not in these playoffs. Certainly not against the Pelicans.

WOMAN: Someone's doing something right.

- Right. I want to give the Rockets credit. I think it's not only their game playing, but it's also, C alluded to it there. There's nowhere to hide on Houston's offense.

MAN: No.

- Like against the Pelicans, you can just try to get Steph matched up against either E'Twaun Moore, or whomever that fifth guy is.

MAN: Rondo.

- Rondo. Sure. A guy that's not an offensive threat against most teams in the league. I mean, take-- who, if they would have instead have been playing, pick another team. If they're playing the Blazers, you could-- any team in the league, almost any team, is not going to have five offensive threats out there. When the Rockets play small, and when P.J. Tucker's hitting shots, or Reese is hitting shots, there's nowhere to hide him.

MAN: Right.

- There's nowhere you can obviously put him.

- And that's why they couldn't beat the Cavs in 2016, because he was supposed to guard J.R., and J.R. played big in that series.