Cris Carter on LeBron leaving Cavs: ‘He’s trying to win more championships, and he can’t win them in Cleveland’
In his reaction to the Cavaliers getting the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery, Cris Carter outlines to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe what this means for LeBron James in terms of keeping him in Cleveland. Will The King take his talents elsewhere?
