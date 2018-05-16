Cris Carter details why he has an issue with Mike D’Antoni saying the Rockets need to play more iso ball
Video Details
Reflecting on what Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said to the press about Houston needing to play more isolation ball with Harden and CP3, Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why he disagrees with D'Antoni's inability to change his strategy, and why ultimately this could derail Houston's high-powered offense from dethroning the Warriors in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices