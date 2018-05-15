Stephen Jackson outlines why he expects LeBron James to be ‘legendary’ tonight vs Celtics in Game 2

Looking ahead to tonight's game-two matchup of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals between Cleveland and Boston, Stephen Jackson outlines to Nick Wright, Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why he expects LeBron James to be 'legendary' tonight and lead his Cavaliers to victory over Brad Stevens' Celtics.

