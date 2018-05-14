Stephen Jackson reveals why he has zero concern after Boston demolished LeBron’s Cavs in Game 1
Joining Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Stephen Jackson reveals why he has zero concern after the Boston Celtics demolished LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. Do you agree with Jackson?
