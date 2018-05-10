C.J. McCollum reveals why KD is the key for Warriors to defeat the Rockets
Joining Cris Carter, Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe in studio on First Things First, Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum unveils why Kevin Durant is the key for the Golden State Warriors to defeat the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.
