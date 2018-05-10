Nick Wright details why Zeke is the key to the Dallas Cowboys’ success next year
Joined by Super Bowl champion Chris Canty in studio on First Things First, Nick Wright reveals to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe why he believes Ezekiel Elliott is the key to the Dallas Cowboys having a successful season next year. Do you agree with Nick?
