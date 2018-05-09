Nick Wright reacts to the Warriors eliminating the Pelicans in Game 5
Video Details
- Draymond Green
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
In his discussion with Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the 2018 NBA Western Conference Playoffs between Golden State and New Orleans, Nick Wright explains how Draymond Green was the most consistent player in the series as the Warriors eliminate the Pelicans in 113-104 victory to advance to Western Conference finals.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices