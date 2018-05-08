- His jump shot. I mean if you think about it, if this guy gets a jump shot, the league is his. You know, he dominated the regular season.

- That's a big if.

- But how hard is that?

- Yeah, but you've got to put the time in. I mean, you've got to go in the gym--

- And learn how to shoot the basketball?

- --get up a thousand shots. It doesn't have to be pretty but it has to be accurate. You have to at least shoot 50%, 60% from open shots, at least shoot 35% from the three. If he does that, his team goes like this.

- Now Kobe broke down Ben Simmons and said he needs to restructure his jump shot.

- His form.

- Now how do you do that? We haven't heard many NBA players-- we heard potentially Lonzo Ball when he came in, that might be-- but Ben Simmons, is that a real thing? And how successful do you think that process can be?

- It's going to take time. You know, obviously anything that you want to be successful at, it takes time. But he's got to do it though. At the end of the day, if he gets his jump shot where he's more accurate and he's shooting, you know, 65% 70% on midrange shots and he's shooting 30%, 35% from three, his whole team goes like this because now he's a threat. It changes his decision making. Like that offensive rebound he got where he tried to tip it in real quick, he would have grabbed that, got fouled, went to the line, knocked down two free throws calmly, and they win game three--

- That's game three, right?

- --and this series is 2-2.

- And Philly-- listen, Philly had a 22-point lead in game two.

CARLOS BOOZER: Yeah, that's true.

- They blew it. They had every opportunity to win game three. They blew it through bad turnovers, bad decisions by Simmons, some bad coaching mistakes. Like they-- I know it sounds odd, they could be up 3-1. I'm not saying they deserve to be up 3-1, but a couple of bounces, they could be up 3-1.

On Simmons-- the Lonzo thing's different to me, because Lonzo's got a ridiculous form, but it had been effective for him every step of his basketball career until the pros. He didn't have to worry about not getting his shot off. He was bigger than most guys. He's more athletic than most guys.

Ben Simmons, how surprising is it to you that he hasn't ever developed, in his entire basketball career-- high school, AAU, year at LSU-- just a semi-competent 12 footer? Like that's the part that's shocking to me, because he's not a guy who was playing center his whole life. He's a guy who's been a point guard. He's been a big point guard. Why do you think he's never developed it, because he didn't have to because he could just get to the rim on everyone? Like, is that a failure in some youth coaching? Like, why do you think he's gotten to this point to where he doesn't even think to shoot the ball outside of six feet?

- Well that's a good point you made about Ball. You could say the same for Ben Simmons. He's been the tallest player, the most athletic player, maybe the most talented player.

CRIS CARTER: Yeah, even more so than Ball.

- Yeah, no question, because he's 6' 11. You know, so at the end of the day he didn't really have to get a jump shot because he could do so many other things and be effective. But now the playoffs come and as you guys know, it exposes your weaknesses. So if he does get in the gym, get a jump shot, hoo, lights out.

- But when you say-- let me ask you this. If both players reach their full potential, who do you think's the better player, Simmons or Embiid?

- I think Simmons, because he makes his teammates better with the pass.

- But he's also a lot further away too.

- Yeah, no question. Embiid's by far the best player right now. But if he reaches his potential, he could be the better player.