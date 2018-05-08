Cris Carter reveals why Jason Garrett might be in the hot seat
Video Details
In his discussion with Nick Wright, Greg Jennings and Jenna Wolfe surrounding the new-look Dallas Cowboys, Cris Carter reveals how this is the most critical season for QB Dak Prescott and why coach Jason Garrett might be in the hot seat. Are the Cowboys in for another disappointing season?
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices