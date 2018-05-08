Nick Wright unveils what the Raptors need to improve after being eliminated by Cleveland for third straight season
In his reaction to the Toronto Raptors getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-93 in round two of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Nick Wright reveals to Cris Carter and Jenna Wolfe how this loss will affect DeMar DeRozan's squad and what changes need to be made this offseason.
