Cris Carter on why LeBron’s MVP-caliber game against Nuggets won’t be enough to dethrone Warriors

In his conversation with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter explains why LeBron James' MVP-caliber performance against the Denver Nuggets won't be enough to dethrone Curry, KD and the rest of the Golden State Warriors if the Cavs reach the NBA Finals. Do you agree with Cris?

