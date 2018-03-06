Cavs Cruise: Cris Carter details why Larry Nance Jr. could be the X-factor LeBron has been missing

Reflecting on the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Detroit Pistons last night, Cris Carter details why Larry Nance Jr. could be the X-factor that LeBron James has been missing. Do you agree with Cris Carter?

- For one, you have to look at them defensively. What they did the second quarter, third quarter, and the fourth quarter-- 21, 21, and 20 points-- 62 points over the course of those three quarters-- they're going to win a lot of games. The other thing-- Dusty, our statistician-- he gave me the numbers. Since LeBron has been in Cleveland-- regular season and playoffs-- they have given up less than 100 points 154 times. They've won 130 of those games. So for me, Nance-- the energy-- it's easy to say, oh, offensively, scoring 20 points-- no. But defensively, how many games can you win with LeBron if they're going to score under a point? They're going to win a lot of games.

So this is the way Tristan Thompson-- outside of the 15 foot-- 13 foot-- jump shot-- this is the way he played three years ago. Kevin Love is really not a natural 5. So if they got some relief with Nance playing at the 5, Kevin Love coming back to the 4, LeBron at the 3-- I believe that is a lethal lineup right there. So I believe finding Nance, and finding him a spot in that 5 spot, it's going to help them offensively-- help him with the spacing, defensively, because he's a better defender in the pick and roll, and a great rebounder. And I believe it gives them an extra juice. Tristan-- they're getting a blessing in disguise with him being hurt.

MAN: Yep.

- Because they would have never seen Nance as a starter, unless Tristan sprains his ankle, and they get a chance to see Nance over the next two weeks.

3 hours ago

