- Can I talk about one of my favorite players, Lionel Messi? He's like the--

- What's not to love?

- He's like the Tom Brady of--

- Talk about size doesn't matter.

- Well, I didn't say that. I could have said that, that is my history, but I will not say that. He's 30 years old, no sign of slowing down. Tell me how far [INAUDIBLE] can go.

- But no World Cup yet.

JENNA WOLFE: But no World Cup.

- And he's constantly in this incredible shadow of Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the Word Cup.

- Obviously, Alexi.

- Didn't win it last World Cup, is this his last World Cup? Where he's at the peak of his powers, probably right now.

- Last World Cup is arguably the best player in the world, assuredly.

- Oh, yeah. He's going to go down, arguably, as the best player in the world. He has incredible talent around him. Unlike Diego Maradona who kind of took his team on his shoulders, I think that Messi is working with better talent around him, but there's still going to be there pressure. And the constant evergreen argument about, is he the best player ever to play the game, and certainly is he the best Argentinian ever to play the game, is going to be focused-- fair or not-- on if he has that moment where he raises that trophy, that World Cup trophy.

CRIS CARTER: In the biggest tournament, can he win?