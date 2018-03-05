Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- That's the key. The fact of the matter is, the first 25 games he played, his defense was good. His rebounding was a leap for his position. His passing was elite, for a rookie. But his shot in offensive game-- non-passing-- was broken.

And, since then, the last 15 games he's played, his shot-- not only has it not been broken any more, look at that. I mean, he's shooting 44% from three over the last 15 games, from 24% from three in the first 25 games. Like, that's the difference. The difference is in that improved three-point shot has led to an increased overall percentage on his regular field goal percentage. Like, that is the difference.

And if this guy is just-- 44% is an elite three-point shooter. I don't think he is that, long term. But, if he is just an adequate three-point shooter, the rest of his game is already so mature.

He's a better defender than I thought he would be, at any point. I thought he'd be a defensive liability. The coaches and the Lakers say he's been their best defender on the team. He's obviously their best passer.

Like, if he can hit shots, he becomes a dynamic offensive player. And he becomes the guy that they thought was worthy of the number two pick, the guy that I thought was worthy of the number one pick.