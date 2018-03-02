Chris Broussard and Nick Wright reveal their picks for the Pettiest Player of the Year for First Things First’s NBA Midseason Awards
Chris Broussard and Nick Wright reveal their picks for the Pettiest Player of the Year for First Things First's NBA Midseason Awards. Who is your pick out of kevin Durant, LeBron James, Draymond Green or Isaiah Thomas? Vote on Twitter @FTFonFS1, Facebook or FTF's Instagram page.
- The last day of our NBA mid-season awards. Today, we're voting for the most petty player in the league. The nominees are Draymond Green, Isaiah Thomas, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. You can vote on "First Things First's" Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages. Nick, who's the most petty player in the league?
- All right. And by the way, Chris Broussard earlier said I don't like anyone who's in the conversation. I realized, actually, I like all the guys in the conversation-- love Giannis, love Anthony Davis-- except for-- I guess it's fair to say I don't love Durant and Steph.
And who's the most petty player in the league? Well, the first guy I just mentioned there-- Kevin Durant.
CHRIS BROUSSARD: Because of the shoes?
- Oh, oh, because of the shoes--
CHRIS BROUSSARD: That's it? Because of the shoes?
- --because of the cupcakes. Because of all-- everything that he has exhibited-- because of the fake Twitter accounts. It doesn't get much pettier than responding to alleged haters on burner Twitter accounts. This is something Kevin Durant should wear with pride. This is something Kevin Durant should own. In a league full--
CHRIS BROUSSARD: Look at you trying to clean it up.
- --of petty guys. Listen, Durant's never been the best player in the league. At the very least, he can be the most petty player in the league. So in a league full of petty guys, Kevin Durant gets the crown for that.
- Look, I hate to--
NICK WRIGHT: Agree with me?
CHRIS BROUSSARD: No. I like Isaiah. I like Isaiah. And I don't think he thinks I like him. But you go to-- and I get it, because he wants his money. And I think every human being would want their money. But he wasn't able to see the big picture.
Go to Cleveland. Even be willing to come off the bench. Help them win a championship. Be the good soldier. Don't go in there trying to average 30. As he said, if he would have averaged 16--
NICK WRIGHT: On a good [INAUDIBLE]
- --but helped them get to the finals and be an improved team from what they were a year ago, that would have had a better chance of getting him paid then going there and putting up big individual numbers. So I gotta say, little IT for it.
- I think that's-- by the way, I think it's because he clapped at you on Twitter. That was the petty charge.
- He did try to clap. He clapped nicely. He didn't, like, insult me.
JENNA WOLFE: Speaking of petty.
NICK WRIGHT: No.
- But he was just like, oh, this is what you're doing?
NICK WRIGHT: He didn't like that you compared him to Lou Williams.
- That's what I'm saying-- and Jamal Crawford, who I know he looks up to, because that's, like, the godfather of Seattle basketball.
