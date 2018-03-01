- No, they're not the best team. First of all, you don't become the best team in the league in February. It's just how it is. Now, if they prove that they are the best by winning the championship, OK, but think about Golden State in 2015. When they won 67 games and we're about to start this run, nobody was giving them-- they're the best team in the league. Having the best record means nothing.

- Oh, I disagree.

- In most years, the teams-- I don't know if it's most years, but many years, the team with the best record doesn't win the championship. I don't think that Miami Heat team of LeBron and D Wade ever won more than 57 games, but they were clearly best. His two best records-- 66 wins, 61 wins in Cleveland-- they didn't even get to the finals.

- They didn't make the finals.

- So the regular season doesn't matter in terms of who's the has the best record being the best team. You have to prove it in the postseason. Because regular season-- here's the thing. You're catching some teams on back to back nights, you're catching some teams with injuries, you're catching some teams when you're flying on a long road trip. In the playoffs is when it's a seven game series, no back-to-back. That's when you find out who the better teams are.

And I look at talent. Who has more talent? Golden State or Houston? Golden State, clearly. I mean, they've got two of the top three players, four all-stars-- it's not even close. You look at balance. Now, Houston is a top 10 team defensively and has improved dramatically on that side of the ball, but Golden State is top five. They're fifth best defense in the league, right there offensively depending on whose metric you use, so the one thing Houston has that Golden State doesn't is the best big man of the two teams, and that's Clint Capela. He needs to start getting some love. I can see him, if he keeps this up and they go deep in the playoffs, he could be an all-star next year. And that's saying a lot in the West.

- He might be most improved player in the league this year.

- He's in the top 10 in field goal percentage where he's number one, block shots, rebounds, and there's one more stat-- PER. P-E-R. He's seventh in PER, and the dude is having a tremendous season.

- Kevin Durant, though, says his job is easy.

- Yeah, KD needs to reevaluate.