- Let's start with the Panthers. What do you want to see from this team to really buy them as a team that can go deep into the playoffs, as a contender?

- It would be nice to sit here and talk about the rest of the team. But in Carolina, it's about Cam Newton. They have a good team. But what prevents this team from being great is the inconsistency of the quarterback.

In the last seven games, his passing rate has fluctuated by an average of 40 points. Now in those games, they're 6 and 1. That's because of the benefit of the organization and of the defense.

- That's right.

- But what I want to see is Cam Newton be consistent. All the great quarterbacks, we expect them to be great in the month of December and on into the playoffs. How great can Cam be with inconsistency?

Or, when Cam decides to play bad, which our chart will show us in the last seven weeks, will the defense be able to win them a game? Because they can be anywhere from the second seed to the fifth seed. It looks like they're going to be locked in to either the three or four seed. Because I believe they'll win this game.

But Cam, if he has one of these dips, does the defense carry him? Because this is not a chart that we will show for any of the other great quarterbacks. The inconsistency of Cam has led us to question how good can this team be.

They can be great, but also they can be average. If we catch him on one of those off-weeks where he's going to have a QBR of 60 to 70, which we've seen in and out, week in and week out, that would lead to an early exit in the playoffs by Carolina.

- But you can't measure Cam with just the traditional stats. Like it's because of what he does running the football and because, unlike previous running passers or running quarterback, CC, it doesn't seem risky with him. You're not really worried like you were with Vick, like you were with RG3, like you were with these guys about them getting hurt because he's so big. I do think that is a sustainable part of their offense.

- Well, also, we haven't seen a quarterback, even going back to Randall Cunningham, that had the support around them that Cam has. Now Cam is unique, all right. He's unique as far as his size, his overall running ability.

Eventually, you have to be a pocket passer to be able to win a Super Bowl. We haven't seen a running quarterback win a Super Bowl, you know. So now it's up-- who have we seen?

- Well, no, I understand that we haven't seen it. But the closest we've seen is Cam with the Panthers. And the idea that they couldn't have won the Super Bowl, they're down 5 with the ball, final possession. I understand that final possession didn't go well for them.

- Well how that go? What happened?

- Cam got strip-sacked, and he didn't dive on the ball. I get it.

- Oh, oh.

- But the idea that they couldn't have won that game, they went into that game, I believe, as slight favorites. They were 15 to 1. They could have won that football game. The Panthers have a path.

- Since that game, do you think Cam Newton is a better player today than he was that day?

- No. But he was leading MVP that year.

- Oh.

- I mean, he doesn't have to be better than that. He just has to be as good as that.

- But we expect every other player. We talk about all these other players getting better.

- So you expect.

- So Cam is the only one to say, oh no, he was better in 2015. No, he's not as good now.

- We expect.

- That graphic is that way for a reason.

- CC, we expect guys that are young players to get better. This is year 7 for Cam. You expect a guy--

- In year 7, I got better.

- OK, I understand. And Cam's not a Hall of Famer. I get that.

- So what are we talking about?

- For most guys, CC, the idea is--

- You don't think Cam Newton has the ability to be a Hall of Famer? You think Cam don't think he's a Hall of Famer?

- I don't know. Right now, Cam hasn't played like a Hall of Famer. He's played like a good quarterback. He's played like a different quarterback than we've seen. No, I'm not considering to say Cam is Hall, but you're--

I I said, what does he think.

- Well, I think every player.

- No, they don't. No, every player doesn't. When I was playing, I didn't think I was a Hall of Famer. Every player does not think they are a Hall of Famer.

Cam Newton thinks that he has the ability to be a Hall of Famer. He's a transcendent player. Will we agree to that?

- Sure, yeah.

- So why isn't he getting better?

- You asked me if he was better than 2015 when they were 15 and 1, he was league MVP. It's tough to get better than--

- You can get better at your fundamentals, even though the stats don't qualify. Aaron Rodgers is better than he was two years ago. Tom Brady is better than he was two years ago, right? In the fundamentals of the game, they're better. I don't have any different expectations for all the other quarterbacks.

- All right, let's.