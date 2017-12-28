Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Let's talk about the ceiling with this Thunder team, Chris. If Russell Westbrook plays to his full potential, of his MVP potential, how far can this team go?

- I'm going to say Western Conference finals. And I think they can put a scare into Golden State. And you know, they'd like to get the third seed, so you can avoid Golden State. But there's no guarantee Golden State won't be the second seed.

- Right.

- Houston could be. So, I definitely think they beat Minnesota if it's a four five match up. I think they can beat Houston and San Antonio. And I think they could push Golden State to six games, a tough six games. Here's why. Russell Westbrook's athleticism and explosiveness is so unique that it catches teams off guard. And it gets teams out of sorts. You saw with Chris Paul in the Clippers series back in 2014, there were people in the Clippers organization that told me, they felt like Russ's athleticism over the course of six games just finally overwhelmed him. And that's what Westbrook can do. So I think they can go deep. And I think we need to dispel this myth or notion that Westbrook's not a winner. If you look at his career-- now he hasn't won a championship, obviously. But if you look at his career, he is, for the most part, I would say, come close or maximize his team's potential virtually every year. In 2010-- since they got to the finals in 2012, every year, he's had his full complement of players-- Kevin Durant, or Serge Ibaka with him-- they've gotten at least to the conference finals in the west. 2015, Durant's hurt almost the whole season, played 27 games. They win 45. Then last year, with no help-- and I don't want to hear about Oladipo how well he's playing now. He's a different player now. He didn't shoot as well last year. They went 47--

- And if he would've shot that way, he wouldn't have got traded.

- Yeah. Exactly. They shot-- they won 47 games in the west with little help. So Westbrook is a winner. He's not one of these guys that always goes out in the first round. So, yeah, I think they can go deep.