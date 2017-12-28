Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Jenna, you said in your intro, and I know you write those things, you do a great job with those things. That there are 1,696 people eligible for this award. Unfortunately, that's not true. It should be true. Theoretically, it should be true. Every player in the league should be eligible for it.

But the way they've done it, it's the 32 quarterbacks, and maybe a handful of running backs, who could win it. So the Gurley-- if Gurley wins it this year, without having 2000 yards rushing. He has 2000 yards from scrimmage. Without setting the touchdown record. Just like, you know what, this guy's been awesome. No other quarterback has really just lapped the field, the way Brady did when he won it in '07. They way Peyton did his second year in Denver. You know what, let's give it to him.

And here's the other part of it. Tom Brady's closing push has been underwhelming. Can we show America what Tom Brady's done in the month of December? Because it's jarring. Tom Brady, in the month of December, 12th in completion percentage. 12th in yards per pass. 29th in touchdown interception ratio. 21st in passer rating. He's thrown more picks in December than every quarterback in football, except Deshone Kaiser.

So if that's your closing push-- so think about this, prior to December, Carson Wentz was your MVP. Wentz gets hurt. So Brady just gets it by default? Despite not playing well in December? Gurley's closing push, anyone that plays fantasy football knows this. You know who won your fantasy league? The team that had Todd Gurley. Because the last three weeks, he's been remarkable. That, to me, is a compelling argument for him.