- We know what the 49ers got for Garoppolo they got a second round pick. What do you think, if we did it all over again, what he would be worth right now?

- Two number ones.

- Two number ones.

- And they might have to throw in a player or something.

- A box of chocolate.

- You win three, four games with the type of talent-- I mean, Jenna, they are 100 million under the salary cap for next year. Like, you can't name five starters on their offense. Like, you would be hard pressed. Like, what he has done, in learning a whole new system, which is probably--

Kyle Shanahan-- the most complicated system, as far as calling plays, understanding everything, and the way he's done it. Jimmy Garoppolo has made the hot dogs in San Francisco better. The equipment dude is better. Their kicking game is better. This game is so dependent on one position. I mean, it's amazing, it's mind boggling.

- It's literally made their defense better.