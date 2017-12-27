Cris Carter discusses Jimmy Garoppolo’s impact on the San Francisco 49ers
In his discussion with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe, Cris Carter explains how dynamic Jimmy Garoppolo has been since joining the San Francisco 49ers.
- We know what the 49ers got for Garoppolo they got a second round pick. What do you think, if we did it all over again, what he would be worth right now?
- Two number ones.
- Two number ones.
- And they might have to throw in a player or something.
- A box of chocolate.
- You win three, four games with the type of talent-- I mean, Jenna, they are 100 million under the salary cap for next year. Like, you can't name five starters on their offense. Like, you would be hard pressed. Like, what he has done, in learning a whole new system, which is probably--
Kyle Shanahan-- the most complicated system, as far as calling plays, understanding everything, and the way he's done it. Jimmy Garoppolo has made the hot dogs in San Francisco better. The equipment dude is better. Their kicking game is better. This game is so dependent on one position. I mean, it's amazing, it's mind boggling.
- It's literally made their defense better.
More First Things First Videos
Nick Wright: Los Angeles Rams are the “scariest and the best team” in the NFC
14 hours ago
Cris Carter discusses Jimmy Garoppolo’s impact on the San Francisco 49ers
14 hours ago
Nick Wright: LeBron has to be great for the Cavs to beat the Warriors, and he wasn't great on Christmas
1 day ago
Cris Carter explains how Kevin Durant’s commitment to defense makes Golden State special
1 day ago
Chris Broussard details 3 things we’ll learn from the Cavaliers-Warriors game
2 days ago
Chris Broussard reacts to the Dallas Cowboys being eliminated from playoff contention despite Ezekiel Elliott’s return
2 days ago