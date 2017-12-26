Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- You talked about how they play different with Steph. But also, even before Steph got hurt, they're playing it away. And in every sense, Kevin Durant, when he made that phone call that he was going to Golden State, for the first time in his career, he also said, I'm going to be a two-way player. This is the first time in his career, the last two years, and they are on pace to potentially either break the Bullets record, as far shot blocks per game.

Now, they had Manute Bol, and he was blocking five shots a game. They're blocking 8.7, 8.8. And Golden State is right under that, right now, led by Kevin Durant. Now Draymond, he's in there, but Kevin Durant and his two and a half blocks per game, that to me is the most compelling and the most-- the story that people aren't reporting. When you look at the Warriors and you wonder, wow, they got more ways that they can win now.

So now, even in a low scoring game, because Durant, as a rim protector, it's been phenomenal to watch. And it is about energy sometime on the defensive end, and Kevin Durant has committed himself to putting the type of energy that he puts on the offensive end now on the defensive end. And that, to me, which makes the Warriors very, very special.