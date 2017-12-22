Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Well, there's a huge dynamic that's going on here. One team is getting back one of the best players in the league, and they will be rejuvenated because of their playoff aspirations being alive. And another team has been a dominant team for six years. They're bickering at each other because they don't have the personnel, they don't have a style of play for which they're used to playing that, that they can play at, because of lack of bodies.

You have great players like Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas bickering on Twitter. Bobby Wagner played last week with a bad hamstring-- shouldn't have played in the game. And they got gutted to the middle by Todd Gurley in the LA Rams. So you've got teams going in different directions. But this is what I expect from Pete Carroll. And this is the way he's been every place he's been.

He's a very enthusiastic coach. He coaches with a lot of energy at all levels. I expect this to be the last stand for Seattle. Now they don't have the bodies that we're used to. They don't have the enforcer in Kam Chancellor, they don't have Richard Sherman, they don't have that type of swagger that we're used to seeing with the Seahawks. But they could see.

Next year, this could be a totally different team. Russell Wilson, they can't protect him. But because they're so well coached, and because they've had success for a long time, this is their last battle. They know they must win this game. It's not a great matchup going against Dallas with Zeke coming back. And I expect Zeke to give Dallas the juice that they've been missing.

We watched Dallas, say, man, they look pretty good. But what's missing? It's the heart and soul of the Cowboys, and it's Ezekiel Elliott. He gives them the swagger when they get off the bus, off the plane, that they feel like we're one of the best in the league because they have one of the best. And he helps. He helps really cover up some other lack of size on their defense, lack of big time playmakers on their offense.

So that's what I expect to see this weekend's game. It's going to be exciting. Last stand for Seattle. They've been dominant for a long time. In Dallas, are they going to go two years with this young group without making the playoffs or making a dent in the playoffs?