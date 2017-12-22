Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- It's time for people to be honest about what this Celtics team was always going to be this year once Gordon Hayward went down. Which is a slightly improved version of who they were last year.

The key components are still there a new Jason Taylor, a better deal Jaylen Brown, swapped out IT for for Kyrie. Brad Stevens is still there. They're a team that needs Kyrie to do almost everything offensively when Al Horford struggling. Last night Al Horford struggled. Jayson Tatum only took nine shots, which is curious to me. It's odd to me that he's averaging for the season nine shots a game. I think he is a special offensive player even as a rookie.

But they are going to have to win games defensively. And last night they're defense was OK, but it wasn't a total lock down defensive effort. And if Kyrie scores 32 and you still struggle to score 90, you realize that offensive can grind to a halt. And you just look at the players, they were only missing Jaylen Brown of their key contributors, and you just don't see a ton of offensive talent there. So this is a team that's going to be at best the second best team in the East, at worst the third or fourth best team in the East. But that's who they were always going to be that 16 game winning streak notwithstanding.