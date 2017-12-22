Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I want to talk about one historical point for the Cavs and one future point for Isaiah Thomas. The timing of this I don't think could be better for Cleveland because what do we know about LeBron James in January or February? There is always some drama. It's usually self-induced or self-inflicted.

His first year in Cleveland, January, February, he takes basically a two-week mid-season vacation, goes down to Miami, trains with D. Wade watches Ohio State win the national championship. He's just gone. I need to get away from here. They don't typically allow that in pro sports.

This second year in Cleveland, the same time frame, he sends the fit in or fit out Tweet directed at Kevin Love. They fired David Blatt. Last year January, February, we need a bleeping playmaker around here. He's once again sending cryptic Tweets. Well now, in January, February, LeBron's not going to be able to be frustrated with things. He's going to have to be focused on getting IT indoctrinated with the team--

- And he's playing the best basketball of his career, and he's healthy.

- And if the team goes in a swoon in that time, I don't think LeBron would lash out because it's about-- listen, we've got a new guy. We've got to get him involved. So that's the history of it. The future is this. Every single form all-star, every single player LeBron's played with that was an all-star before LeBron got there shot their career high from the field once LeBron got there. So D. Wade was an all-star before LeBron, Kyrie was, Kyle Korver was, Chris Bosh was, Kevin Love was. All of those guys shot their career highs with LeBron.

- What do we call that?

- A force multiplier.

- Oh, the ultimate force multiplier, right?

- Yes.

- So Isaiah Thomas scored 29 in game last year. And he it on 46% from the field, 38% from three. He's not going score 29 a game this year. But I bet you he shoots a better field goal percentage and a better three-point percentage. And those were good percentages, because LeBron puts his teammates in the best position for open shots.

We are going to see a better version, maybe not a more productive, but a better version, more efficient version of Isaiah Thomas than I think we've ever seen in CC. That lineup, when they want to let LeBron play point, have Isaiah as a shooter, Kyle Korver as a shooter, Kevin Love as a shooter, and then one of the Js, either JR, Jay Crowder, or Jeff Green, who's ever having a good game, as the fifth guy, that is going to be a deadly offensive lineup.

COMMENTATOR: And also--