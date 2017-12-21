Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Well, here's the other part of it. I bet people right now are yelling at their TVs, oh the guys that could go to Kentucky, and Kansas, and Duke, those aren't the guys that are playing in this league. It's the smaller school guys. Well the smaller school guys are the ones that definitely need the degree, because they're not going pro.

- It's so obvious.

- Here's the thing. This is the second thing LaVar has done that theoretically I love the idea of it. I love the idea, theoretically. Hold on CC, just hear me out on this before you start shaking your head.

I love the idea of someone trying to challenge the NCAA paradigm. I think it's like when he started marketing the shoes for LaMelo. I loved the idea of someone trying to fight the NCAA. Forget the school paying the player, why can't a separate entity pay my son the way a kid on, hell I was on every academic scholarship Syracuse offered.

I still got paid to do radio. I didn't lose my student eligibility at the student radio station. I want that fight to be had, but LaVar wasn't interested in that fight. He then just moved the kid to Lithuania. I like the idea of there being a well-funded, well run alternative for kids that don't want to do the one and done situation, but this is not going to be that.

CCU started this on the premise of, let's assume it's going to happen. I would lay 100 to one this is not actually going to happen, but if it were to happen, it is, again, from the way I can think of it and maybe we'll be proven wrong.

This is good for one person, it's for LaVar because we're talking about him again. I don't see this scenario where this ends up being something that is great for these high school graduates.