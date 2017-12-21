Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I mean the part--

- You can't make the bigger dollars if you're dead. And if he get in that octagon with McGregor--

- He dead.

- The part of my personality, I think it's called the id, that I'm not proud of.

- I'm very impressed.

- I do want to see it. You have the id, the ego, the super ego, the id is like your animalistic nature.

- I am very impressed.

- Sorry, C.C. I apologize.

- I'm not impressed. I don't even know what the heck he's talking about.

- I only got the id.

- I spent so much time in Psych 101. I know exactly what he's talking about.

- Maybe I shouldn't have brought that to the sports TV show. The point is, yeah, I would watch it for the car crash aspect of it. But there was one thing I knew about Mayweather McGregor in the boxing ring. Guess what? McGregor's going to get the brakes beat off him. And Floyd toyed with him for a few rounds, and then beat the brakes off him.

- He called it the heist.

- Exactly. Whatever Floyd was a favorite in that one, put 10x on that, McGregor, in this one. Because the idea that anyone whose skill set is just standing and punching, is going to have a chance fighting someone where they're allowed to kick, take you down, do ground maneuvers, it's an absurdity. Floyd would have no shot whatsoever. And I don't care how much money you have, he's going to die with money left over anyway.