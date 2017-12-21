Nick Wright responds to Dana White teasing Mayweather vs McGregor in the octagon: ‘It’s an absurdity’
In his reaction to Dana White teasing a Floyd Mayweather vs Conor Mcgregor fight in the octagon, Nick Wright explains to Cris Carter, Jenna Wolfe and Mark Schlereth why Floyd would have absolutely no chance against the Irishman on his turf.
- I mean the part--
- You can't make the bigger dollars if you're dead. And if he get in that octagon with McGregor--
- He dead.
- The part of my personality, I think it's called the id, that I'm not proud of.
- I'm very impressed.
- I do want to see it. You have the id, the ego, the super ego, the id is like your animalistic nature.
- I am very impressed.
- Sorry, C.C. I apologize.
- I'm not impressed. I don't even know what the heck he's talking about.
- I only got the id.
- I spent so much time in Psych 101. I know exactly what he's talking about.
- Maybe I shouldn't have brought that to the sports TV show. The point is, yeah, I would watch it for the car crash aspect of it. But there was one thing I knew about Mayweather McGregor in the boxing ring. Guess what? McGregor's going to get the brakes beat off him. And Floyd toyed with him for a few rounds, and then beat the brakes off him.
- He called it the heist.
- Exactly. Whatever Floyd was a favorite in that one, put 10x on that, McGregor, in this one. Because the idea that anyone whose skill set is just standing and punching, is going to have a chance fighting someone where they're allowed to kick, take you down, do ground maneuvers, it's an absurdity. Floyd would have no shot whatsoever. And I don't care how much money you have, he's going to die with money left over anyway.
More First Things First Videos
Adam Thielen reveals what it would mean to deliver a Super Bowl to Minnesota Vikings fans
1 day ago
Nick Wright reveals why Isaiah Thomas’ imminent return could not happen at a more perfect time
1 day ago
Cris Carter previews Seattle Seahawks – Dallas Cowboys Week 16: ‘This is the last stand for Seattle’
1 day ago
Nick Wright reacts to the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Knicks: ‘You don’t see a ton of offensive talent there’
1 day ago
Nick talks LaVar Ball’s plans to start a league for high school grads that will pay players up to $10Kmonth
2 days ago
Nick Wright unveils how Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers can claim the top spot in the NFC
2 days ago