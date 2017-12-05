Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- My biggest takeaway is sometime in this era of sports, it's really hard to be competitive. Guys-- what I think is a different era than I competed in. There's competition, and there's what is called combativeness. And that's what you saw in last night's game. There's all kind of rivalries around the NFL. I mean, that's what the league is based on, the tradition.

You know, if you talk about in the last 20 years, what are some of the best rivalries? Pittsburgh and Baltimore. It's very competitive. Very seldom is it combative. Ohio State, Michigan. Auburn, Alabama. We just went through all the big rivalries in college. You know what they are? It's about competition. But it's not about being combative. When they take the field, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, they do everything that they can from the time the game starts to be as combative as possible.

You know, this is not a part of sports. Sports is about being pushed to the edge by the opposition, by the elements, by the game itself. That's what real competition is about. And what we saw last night, it wasn't. It's beyond football.

Now, JuJu, I think he handled it the right way. After seeing the replay and everything, he did make a fair football play. You know, that is a play that's been banned from football. You cannot block back towards the ball carrier and blindside guys. You definitely can't hit a guy up or around-- above his shoulders. So both of those things he did he got flagged for. He should have. He apologize afterwards. He saw the replay and realized, this was a horrific hit, and was thinking about himself.

Now, Antonio Brown, as you can hear in the background, who was knocked out in the game a couple years ago by Vontaze Bufrict, he was yelling, "karma," in the background. I believe these are all separate things. And when you've been knocked out in an NFL game by a guy, what you think might be fair or what you think might be the right thing to say or do is different from someone else.

Because I've never been knocked out in an NFL game. But I can just bet you, if someone had knocked me out with a cheap shot, I would probably spend the rest of my career trying to get back at them. Like, that's the way it's done. If someone took a cheap shot at me, I would try to-- but after the game, he could have been a little more sensitive, given that their star linebacker, Ryan Shazier--

- --was in the hospital, who laid motionless on the field. So for me, it's a lot of pettiness. But this is not what competition is about.