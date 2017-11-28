Nick and Cris find the silver lining in the Saints Week 12 loss
Nick and Cris talk New Orleans Saints after Week 12. Hear what they had to say about RB Alvin Kamara's game vs the Rams.
- I wish the starting corners were out there. Because Jared Goff, this was his first good game this year against a good defense. He's had four great games this season prior to yesterday, against the Colts--
- Right.
- Against the Giants, against the Niners, and against the Texans, four of the worst pass defenses in football. So you see, oh, we did this against the Saints. We've been talking for two months how great the Saints' defense is. We need to see how the Saints' defense plays without those guys moving forward.
On the Saints side of it, this is a disappointing game, this is a bad game for them, as far as getting home field advantage, getting a bye, all that stuff. What they're not disappointed in is that kid Alvin Kamara, who sat right here--
JENNA WOLFE: Yep.
- After a few weeks in the League, and we thought he was a good player. He looked like the best player on the field yesterday. Alvin Kamara was extraordinary. Whether they're handing him the ball or throwing him the ball, he was out there playing like an elite player just in his rookie year. And so that was a good sign. Well, it wasn't a good sign, of course, they lost.
CRIS CARTER: And also, he's doing things that he didn't do at Tennessee. You see him running the ball effectively between the tackles, something he didn't do in college.
NICK WRIGHT: Mm hm.
More First Things First Videos
Cris Carter reveals how LeBron James is inching closer to eclipsing Michael Jordan as the NBA's GOAT
1 hr ago
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins unveils the reasons why Carson Wentz will be the NFL's MVP
1 hr ago
From Steve Nash to Chauncey Billups: Here's why Chris Broussard compares Lonzo to some of the NBA's best
1 hr ago
Nick explains how the Steelers have surpassed the Patriots to be the best team in the AFC
1 hr ago
Nick reveals which part of LeBron's skill set has elevated The King's game to a level we've never seen
1 hr ago
Nick and Cris find the silver lining in the Saints Week 12 loss
2 hours ago