- Kevin Durant also talks about how he thought the torch was passed when he hit that shot over LeBron in the finals. And let me make this clear, LeBron was supposed to, at some point, pass the torch--

CRIS CARTER: Yeah.

- --most likely to Kevin Durant. Four years ago, when Durant won the MVP, but everyone knew LeBron was still the best player in the world, everyone's money would have been on-- that the best player in the world mantle, at some point, goes from LeBron to Durant. And then three years ago and two years ago, people thought, oh, maybe it's not going to go LeBron to Durant. Maybe it's going to go LeBron to Steph.

And then Durant made a decision to team up with that guy and forfeited the opportunity to get the mantle. And so, even if you don't buy into the idea that Durant forfeited the opportunity, you say it doesn't matter that he teamed up with the other best player in the world, or second, or third-best player in the world, he's still good.

Well, this is-- let's just, as I like to say, go to the numbers because I'm not going to be unfair to Durant and compare their entire careers. Lebron's been around longer. I'm just going to compare their last two years. Since Durant went to Golden State, OK-- yes, of course, obviously, LeBron leads in points, field goal percentage, rebounds, and assists per game. But we can even expand on that.

In the playoffs, LeBron averages more points, rebounds, assists, better field goal percentage, higher PER, better box score plus/minus, higher value over replacement player. In the regular season, LeBron averages more points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, PER, box score plus/minus, value over replacement player. Kevin Durant is not, Cris Carter, competing for the title to be the best player alive. Kevin Durant is competing for the title to be the best player in NBA history to never be the best player in the league.

Right now, that title is held by Kobe Bryant. Dirk Nowitzki is on that list. Dwayne Wade is on that list. Charles Barkley is on that list. That's the company Durant is in. Can he be the best player to never be the best player? Because he's not never going to be the best player in the league.