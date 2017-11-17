Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Yes.

NICK WRIGHT: Go ahead.

- They're the best team. All right? They got the best record. All right? They just went against the world champs. Why would we draw any other conclusion?

I mean, they have put this team together very good. And the most exciting part for me is they have something that you can depend on every night. All right? The Golden State team, they're a jump shooting team. All right? Don't get to the free throw line very much.

What's Boston-- what do they have every night? That's defense. All right? Going into this game, I think they were giving up a NFL-- I mean a NBA-low 94 points a game.

Golden State scores 28 points in the first quarter. You know what they scored the rest of the game? Three quarters, they score 60 points.

Now, I was watching the pre-game show before, and they were, like, oh man, there's no way Golden State's held under 94. Well, Boston held him under 94. When Cleveland had great success against Golden State, that's when they could keep the game in the upper 80s and in the 90s. And that's what Boston was able to do, not get in a shootout. And also Boston was able to get to the free throw line and get some easy points for them.

But tremendous comeback by Boston. They were down most of the game. But that third quarter run that they went on, yes, that would separate them. Yes, you should give them-- it's early, but right now, the best team in the National Basketball Association happens to be the Boston Celtics.