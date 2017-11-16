Nick Wright compares Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Here’s why

Reflecting on the Philadelphia 76ers' recent success, Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss with Jenna Wolfe how Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have matured into stellar players so early in their career.

More First Things First Videos

Dropping the Ball: Nick Wright reveals why Lonzo needs to go to the G-League

Dropping the Ball: Nick Wright reveals why Lonzo needs to go to the G-League

15 hours ago

Carson Wentz or Dak Prescott: Cris Carter reveals who is better ahead of the Cowboys - Eagles game

Carson Wentz or Dak Prescott: Cris Carter reveals who is better ahead of the Cowboys - Eagles game

15 hours ago

Cris Carter on Dwyane Wade: 'Not only is he one of the greatest players of all time, he's one of the greatest teammates'

Cris Carter on Dwyane Wade: 'Not only is he one of the greatest players of all time, he's one of the greatest teammates'

15 hours ago

Nick Wright on the Cavaliers: 'Even without their second-best player, they have a top 5 offense'

Nick Wright on the Cavaliers: 'Even without their second-best player, they have a top 5 offense'

15 hours ago

Skip reacts to LeBron's trolling IG post: 'He's addicted to the hysteria that he can detonate'

Skip reacts to LeBron's trolling IG post: 'He's addicted to the hysteria that he can detonate'

15 hours ago

Cris Carter: 'Michael Jordan has 6 rings... Chase that... There is no more important number than that one!'

Cris Carter: 'Michael Jordan has 6 rings... Chase that... There is no more important number than that one!'

15 hours ago

More First Things First Videos»