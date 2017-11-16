Nick Wright compares Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Here’s why
Reflecting on the Philadelphia 76ers' recent success, Cris Carter and Nick Wright discuss with Jenna Wolfe how Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have matured into stellar players so early in their career.
