Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- I mean, I can't speak for NBA fans. I can speak for myself that I'm not in the business of turning around ships that are headed in the right direction.

- Oh, OK.

- So this is where the Cavs were always going to get to. Now, I am certain--

- No, you're not like Cam. You do realize what happened to the Titanic, right?

- I do understand. I didn't say the Titanic. I said ships in general.

- Oh, OK. No problem.

- Maybe talking about--

- Full, working ships.

- Carnival Cruise Lines owned by the owner of the Miami Heat, LeBron's former team.

- Micky Arison, yes.

- So listen, this does not mean the Cavs will not have bomb performances in a bad way. They will. I mean, by the way, part of this three-game winning streak, the most recent game prior to last night was a game against the Knicks where they were awful for three quarters.

But what the Cavs now know, and what I think everyone is realizing, is even without their second-best player-- their second-best offensive player most notably-- they have a top-five offense in basketball. The Cavs right now have the fourth best of offense in the league, and their second-best offensive player that's playing is Kevin Love. And the third best is Kyle Korver. Like, they're going to get an injection of instant offense come January.

The defense must get better. They cannot simply rely on LeBron going 31, 6, and 8 every night. But they can rely on him going 29, 6, and 8 every night because that's about his season averages.

So I-- the Cavs will be fine. They were always going to be fine. The big moment for them this season to me was the-- their last loss. They went to Houston. They played a really good game against an excellent team. And they played the type of basketball they're going to need to play to achieve their goals. They end up losing that game. But since then, especially offensively, they've been a different team.