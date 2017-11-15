Skip reacts to LeBron’s trolling IG post: ‘He’s addicted to the hysteria that he can detonate’
Reflecting upon LeBron James' trolling IG post of the New York Knicks, Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor why an athlete of The King's caliber should not be wasting his time with his social media antics.
More First Things First Videos
Skip reacts to LeBron's trolling IG post: 'He's addicted to the hysteria that he can detonate'
2 hours ago
Cris Carter: 'Michael Jordan has 6 rings... Chase that... There is no more important number than that one!'
3 hours ago
Nick Wright examines the secret meaning behind LeBron James' trolling IG post 'King of New York'
3 hours ago
Nick wright reveals why the Boston Celtics' 13-game win streak is more on Brad Stevens than Kyrie Irving
4 hours ago
Cris Carter previews the Cowboys - Eagles game: 'This is one of the best rivalries in the NFL'
4 hours ago
Nick reveals Dak Prescott's major mistake in calling the Week 11 Cowboys - Eagles game a 'must win'
4 hours ago
More First Things First Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-