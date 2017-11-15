Cris Carter: ‘Michael Jordan has 6 rings… Chase that… There is no more important number than that one!’

Reacting to LeBron James' trolling IG post (King of New York), Cris Carter explains to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe why Michael Jordan's six rings and six MVP's converge to form the only logical argument in Cris Carter's mind: Michael Jordan is still the '...the best basketball player ever'.

