Cris Carter on LeBron James’ win over the Knicks: ‘That was not the best effort from a superstar’
Reacting to the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the New York Knicks, Cris Carter declares to Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe that LeBron James unenthusiastic play and lack of effort for the first three quarters was 'uncalled for'.
10 hours ago
