- Cam is, at this point, who he is, right? He is not going to be a guy; he was drafted in 2011. This is year seven for Cam. He is not going to be a guy that all of a sudden consistently gets the little things right. The reason I can deal with that--

- But he's got a lot of the big things right.

- Right. The reason I can deal with that is, when it clicks for Cam, man oh man, this is a dangerous football team. This is a Super Bowl caliber football team. Because the defense has been consistent all year.

- Yes.

- I looked this up this morning. This is unbelievable. Let me give the audience a little context here. A very good quarterback rating is above 105. A good quarterback rating is above 95. 85's mediocre, 75 or below is horrible. 65 is JaMarcus Russell's for his career. So there's the context.

This year, when Cam's quarterback rating is above 55, 55, they're 7-0. They're 0 and, so he's had three games with a quarterback rating sub 55. They have only lost this year when Cam's been dreadful. Now part of that has been until last night, they had no running game outside of Cam.

Their running backs going into last night were averaging less than three yards a carry.

- Right.

- Last night they averaged almost seven yards a carry from the running backs. So that helps it. But CC, when Cam does, if he can string together, all he's got to do is string together two of these games in a row potentially to be in the Super Bowl again. Because the defense is going to be there for him.

- Yes.

- You just got to see what Cam you're going to get.